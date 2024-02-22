Two Found Shot To Death In Escambia County; ECSO Seeks Victims’ Grandson For Questioning

February 22, 2024

UPDATE (3:29 PM): ECSO deputies have located the grandson and he has been taken into custody.

Two people were found shot to death at a home in Escambia County Thursday afternoon. and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking to question the victims’ grandson.

Deputies responded to Greenbrier Boulevard near Sugar Creek Drive, just east of the intersection of Guidy Lane and East 10 Mile Road, about 12:40 p.m. and located a male and female deceased inside the residence.

“We are currently investigating this as a double homicide, and are looking to speak to the grandson, 24-year-old Jordon Dominique King. Please do not approach him, call law enforcement,” Sheriff Chip W. Simmons said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP or the ECSO at (850) 436-9620.

No additional information has been released as a homicide investigation continues.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 