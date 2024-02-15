Today Is The 8th Anniversary Of EF-3 Tornado That Ravaged Century (With Photo Galleries)

Thursday marks the eigth anniversary of an EF-3 tornado that ripped through Century.

The tornado first touched down southwest of Lambert Bridge Road southwest of McDavid at 3:32 p.m. on February 15, 2016. The first EF-2 intensity damage was on Holland Road where a workshop was destroyed. As it moved into Century, the tornado reached peak intensitywith widespread EF-2 damage with isolated EF-3 level damag from 152 mph winds that destroyed numerous homes and businesses, according to the National Weather Service.

The tornado continued to track across the state line into Alabama with EF-2 damage on Old Fannie Road east of Flomaton. The tornado continued toward Pollard, AL, where it weakened and lifted at 3:55 p.m.

The EF-3 tornado was on the ground 16.5 miles with a path up to 300 yards wide.

The photos on this page and in the first gallery below were taken just by NorthEscambia.com just minutes after the tornado touchdown in Century. In the top photo seen around the world, neighbors and first responders came together to rescue a woman that as trapped in her overturned mobile home.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.