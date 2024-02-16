Tate’s Trevaris Edwards Signs Full Football Scholarship

February 16, 2024

Tate High School offensive lineman Trevaris Edwards signed a full football scholarship Thursday with Carson-Newman University in Jefferson City, Tennessee.

Edwards is an honors student who is a member of the Tate High School Agriscience Academy and student council. He is also a member of the weightlifting and track and field teams.

“Tre excelled on the field his senior year and became one of the area’s most dominating lineman,” said Aggies head coach Rhett Summerford. “He did this all while maintaining a 3.6 gpa. We’re all looking forward to what his college career will bring. He’s going to do great things at Carson-Newman.”

Photos by Tate Yearbook for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

