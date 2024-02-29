Tate Lady Aggies Down Milton 7-6

The Tate Lady Aggies defeated Milton 7-6 Wednesday night in Milton.

Peyton Womack earned the win for the Aggies in the circle, giving up four hits and four runs in five innings, while striking out four and walking three. Jordan Smith earned the save, going for two innings, allowing three hits and two runs while recording three strikeouts and two walks.

Womack went 2-4 at the plate for the Aggies. Smith, Amburleigh Laird, Kara Wine, Blakely Campbell, and Kaylie Mitchell each added a hit for Tate.

The Panama City Tournament is up next for the Aggies.

Tate 11, Milton 0 (JV)

Photos by Dellaina O’Donovan for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.