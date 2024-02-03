Photos: Tate High Holds Community Career, College And Job Fair

A career, college, and job fair was held Thursday at Tate High School for students, families and community members.

For more photos, click here.

The event hosted over 1,800 stueents over the day.

About 45 companies, colleges, and training programs were scheduled to attend and provide information about employment, and seondary opporunities.

Participants included: Emerald Coast Utilities Authority, Escambia County Fire Rescue, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Army. Florida Department of Health, Florida Highway Patrol, U.S. Air Force, Cox Communications, Navy Federal Credit Union, Circle K, Florida Forest Service, Ingals Shipbuilding, Escambia County Emergency Communications, and U.S. Marines.

Colleges attending included: Mississippi State, Pensacola State, University of South Alabama, University of Alabama, and University of West Florida.

The event was hosted by Tate FFA and Tate Guidance Department.

Photos by Tate High School Yearbook for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.