Phillip Burke Victor, Sr.

Mr. Phillip Burke Victor, Sr; age 78, passed away, Tuesday, February 13, 2024, in Flomaton, AL. He resided most of his life in McDavid, FL; and has lived the last five years in Flomaton, AL. He attended Byrneville Community Church. He worked as a carpenter for many years.

He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved playing music with a harmonica. He enjoyed spending time with his family and coaching softball.

He is preceded in death by his father, Karl Paul Victor; mother, Sarah Lou Long; one son, Phillip Victor, Jr; one brother, Jimmy Victor; three sisters, Faye Victor, Kathy Barlow, Alice Merchant; and one grandson, Christian Blake Owens.

He is survived by his two daughters, Rachael (Keith) Johnston, of Flomaton, AL; Veronica Ann Nowling, of Pace, FL; two brothers, Donnie Victor, of Century, FL; Johnny Victor, of Atmore, AL; one sister, Janie Criswell, of McDavid, FL; five grandchildren, Colin Owens, Jared Nowling, Phillip Randolph, Dakota (Kota) Lee, Abigail Grace Owens; numerous nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.

Graveside services will be held Monday, February 19, 2024, at 11:00 AM at Christian Home Cemetery with Bro. Fred Stallworth officiating.

Burial will follow at Christian Home Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Monday, February 19, 2024, from 9:30 AM until 10:30 AM at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home, LLC.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home, LLC. Atmore, AL. is in charge of all arrangements.