One Person Seriously Injured In Quintette House Fire

One person was seriously injured in a house fire late Wednesday night in the Quintette community.

The fire in the 2600 block of North Highway 95A near Quintette Road was reported at 11:43 p.m. Ten units from Escambia County Fire Rescue responded with the first on scene reporting heavy fire on the front of the home.

One person was discovered inside the home and was rescued, according to ECFR. The injured individual was airlifted to the hospital by LifeFlight. An update on their condition was not available.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Florida Bureau of Fire and Arson.

