No Serious Injuries In North Highway 99 Crash

There were no serious injuried reported in a single vehicle wreck near Bratt Thursday afternoon.

The driveer of a sedan lost control and left the roadway on North Highway 99 south of Breastworks Road abotu 1:30 p.m. The vehicle then struck a tree.

Photo for NothEscambia.com, click to enalrge.