New 36 Lot SubDivision Proposed For Beulah Road

A new 36 lot subdivision is being proposed for Beulah Road north of Nine Mile Road, according to an application filed with the Escambia County Development Reviwe Committee.

Ledgestoe Developers, LLC has filed plans for a single family residential subdivision known as the Ledgestone Subdivision on 14.34 acrses.

The Escambia County Development Reviwe Committee is set to consider the appication dring a meeting at 1 p.m. on February 21 at the Escambia County Central Complex Building at 3363 West Park Place.