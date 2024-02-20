New 36 Lot SubDivision Proposed For Beulah Road

February 20, 2024

A new 36 lot subdivision is being proposed for Beulah Road north of Nine Mile Road, according to an application filed with the Escambia County Development Reviwe Committee.

Ledgestoe Developers, LLC has filed plans for a single family residential subdivision known as the Ledgestone Subdivision on 14.34 acrses.

The Escambia County Development Reviwe Committee is set to consider the appication dring a meeting at 1 p.m. on February 21 at the Escambia County Central Complex Building at 3363 West Park Place.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 