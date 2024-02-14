FDOT To Install Traffic Signal At Nine Mile Road, Ashland Avenue Intersection

February 14, 2024

The Florida Department of Transportation will install a traffic signal at the intersection of Nine Mile Road and Ashland Avenue, Escambia County Commissioner Steven Barry announced during a town hall meeting this week.

Barry said Escambia County will be responsible for the cost to construct a new left turn lane on Ashland Avenue.

“That’s what we have to do to get a light there; we certainly need one,” Barry said. “That’s the closest they (FDOT) are going to allow a light to Pine Forest on Nine Mile. We’ll take what we can get. It’s a good thing.”

A timeline for completion is not yet available as FDOT works to get the parts required for the signal installation.

Pictured: Looking north from Ashland Avenue across the intersection of Nine Mile Road. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 