FDOT To Install Traffic Signal At Nine Mile Road, Ashland Avenue Intersection

The Florida Department of Transportation will install a traffic signal at the intersection of Nine Mile Road and Ashland Avenue, Escambia County Commissioner Steven Barry announced during a town hall meeting this week.

Barry said Escambia County will be responsible for the cost to construct a new left turn lane on Ashland Avenue.

“That’s what we have to do to get a light there; we certainly need one,” Barry said. “That’s the closest they (FDOT) are going to allow a light to Pine Forest on Nine Mile. We’ll take what we can get. It’s a good thing.”

A timeline for completion is not yet available as FDOT works to get the parts required for the signal installation.

Pictured: Looking north from Ashland Avenue across the intersection of Nine Mile Road. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.