FDLE Arrests Escambia Man on Felony Child Porn Charges

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) arrested 20-year old Aiden Russell Thompson, of Escambia County, on 30 felony counts for possession of child sexual abuse material, and one count for unlawful use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.

The investigation began in December 2023 after the Pensacola Police Department provided FDLE agents with several Cyber Tip complaints from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). The tips referenced a social media user uploading child sexual abuse material to a social media platform.

Through the investigative and legal processes, agents identified Thompson’s home address where multiple files depicting the sexual abuse of children had been downloaded to an electronic device, FDLE said.

With assistance from Homeland Security Investigations and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, FDLE agents served a search warrant on Thompson’s home on February 20 and an onsite forensic analysis of his cell phone was conducted. Agents said they located numerous files depicting children, some as young as five years old, being sexually abused.

Thompson was booked into the Escambia County Jail yesterday without bond pending first appearance.

The investigation was conducted by the FDLE Pensacola Cyber Squad and the Pensacola Police Department.