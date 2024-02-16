Escambia County Adds New Sidewalks Near Pine Meadow Elementary

Escambia County has completed the 9 ½ Mile Road Sidewalk Project, providing children and their families with a safer route to Pine Meadow Elementary School by connecting to the existing sidewalk network in the area.

The project added approximately 4,600 feet of 5-foot sidewalks near Pine Meadow Elementary School from Edendale Lane to Cove Avenue, expanding existing sidewalks that were installed as part of the Safe Routes to School initiative.

Florida’s Safe Routes to School program helps communities like Escambia County address school transportation needs and encourage more students to walk or ride their bicycles to school. The program is part of a nationwide movement to increase the number of children who walk or ride their bicycles to school by funding projects that make it easier and safer for them to do so.

“Any opportunity to enhance safety for our children is a win for Escambia County,” District 5 Commissioner Steven Barry said. “I’m incredibly excited to have this project completed and provide a better connected, safer route for children and families to walk or bike to and from school.”

The goal of this project was to contribute toward creating safer walking infrastructure in Escambia County, while providing a more safe and secure walking route for Pine Meadow Elementary School students