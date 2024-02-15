Cantonment Church Offered ‘Ashes To Go’ At Local Hardware Store For Ash Wednesday

A Cantonment church offered drive-up “Ashes to Go” to start Lent on Wednesday.

St. Monica’s Episcopal Church Rev Deacon Rachel Iversen was stationed in front of the Ace Hardware on Highway 29 for a couple of hours, offering ashes to observe Ash Wednesday, the start of Lent.

“We make a shape of the cross with ashes on the forehead and say what the ancients said, ‘Remember that you are dust and to dust you shall return.’ It’s a wonderful reminder of our mortality but the grace of it all too,” he said.

“The church is called to take the church out to the streets,” Iverson said.

Ash Wednesday marks the start of the 40-day penitential period of Lent, leading up to the celebration of Easter, which will be observed March 31.

Photos for NorthEsambia.com, click to enlarge.