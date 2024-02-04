Man, 74, Gets 40 Years For Shotgun Slaying Of His 64-Year Old Companion In McDavid

A McDavid man has been sentenced to 40 years in state prison for the March 2022 murder of his live-in companion.

Frankie Milton Wilson, 74, was convicted by an Escambia County jury of the second degree murder of 64-year old Sonja Burch. Forty years was the minimum mandatory sentence.

The shooting happened at their home on Worley Road off Mystic Springs Road where they lived together as a couple but were not married. Burch was pronounced deceased with a single gunshot wound to the chest.

ECSO deputies arrived to find Burch deceased in the kitchen of the home and Wilson standing outside.

Wilson asked deputies to look at injuries to him caused by the victim. He showed deputies an obviously old superficial scratch on his stomach and another superficial scratch on his left arm, which was bandaged and blooded. He told deputies that the two injuries were from being attacked by Burch with a butter knife in the days prior to the murder.

A search warrant was executed at the home. Deputies recovered a .410 shotgun from Wilson’s room but did not locate a butter knife near Burch.

“Due to not locating the alleged butter knife, it is reasonable to believe that (the victim) was unarmed at the time she was shot by Frank Wilson,” an arrest report states.

Wilson made statements indicating that he “snapped” and shot the victim out of anger and complications with his blood pressure, according to the report.