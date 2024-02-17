Traffic Stop Leads To Woman’s Arrest With Trafficking Amounts Of Fentanyl, Meth, Cocaine

February 17, 2024

An Escambia County woman is facing multiple drug charges after a traffic stop early Friday morning in Escambia County.

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies pulled 41-year old  Cassy Callahan over on Pensacola Boulevard near Stumpfield Road. Callahan has an active arrest warrant for larceny and fraud.

During the arrest, deputies located cocaine in Callahan’s possession. Deputies searched the vehicle and located a trafficking amount of cocaine (69 grams), over 500 grams of fentanyl, trafficking amounts of methamphetamine (over 160 grams), marijuana, Xanax, and other drug paraphernalia, according to ECSO.

Callahan was charged with trafficking fentanyl, trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking cocaine, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The passenger, Whitney Bailey was arrested on an active warrant for possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.

