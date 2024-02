30 Townhomes Proposed On McKinnon Lane Near Hadji Shrine

Mullins, LLC is proposing to construct townhomes on 30 lots at 480 McKinnon Lane, according to an application filed with the Escambia County Development Review Committee.

The 19 acre property is located off Fowler Avenue, just east of the Hadji Shrine Temple.

The application is in the initial application status with the Escambia County Development Review Committee and is not yet set for a public meeting.