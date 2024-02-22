District 5 Incumbent Kevin Stephens Pre-Files To Seek Reelection

Incumbent Kevin Stephens pre-filed Wednesday for District 5 ECUA board member as a Republican.

Stephens has served one term after defeating Larry Walker in 2020. Walker served on the ECUA board for nearly three decades – from 1988 to 2000 and 2004 to 2020.

Pictured: ECUA District 5 board member Kevin Stephens speaks during a 2023 town hall in Cantonment hosted by District 5 Commissioner Steven Barry. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.