District 5 Incumbent Kevin Stephens Pre-Files To Seek Reelection
February 1, 2024
Incumbent Kevin Stephens pre-filed Wednesday for District 5 ECUA board member as a Republican.
Stephens has served one term after defeating Larry Walker in 2020. Walker served on the ECUA board for nearly three decades – from 1988 to 2000 and 2004 to 2020.
Pictured: ECUA District 5 board member Kevin Stephens speaks during a 2023 town hall in Cantonment hosted by District 5 Commissioner Steven Barry. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.
Comments
Another incumbent that needs to be sent packing in November 2024. He has voted to impose every rate increase and new fee that has been proposed to the ECUA. He loves spending other peoples money helping ECUA grow and grow and grow.
IMHO, not one of the elected official in District 5 — Steven Barry, Bill Slayton or Kevin Stephens — is worthy of being re-elected.