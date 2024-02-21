Escambia Man Gets Life In Prison For Attempted Murder

An 18-year old Escambia County man has been sentenced to life in prison for shooting a woman in the head last year.

Ryan Earl Seals was sentenced to life in prison by Circuit Judge Coleman Lee Robinson following his conviction for attempted second degree murder by an Escambia County Jury during a two-day trial.

On the afternoon of April 7, 2023, Seals and two others fired handguns at a home on Potomac Drive in Mayfair. After the initial volley, the suspects drove around the block and returned to the residence. Seals fired an additional five times before driving away. During the hail of gunfire, a 28 year-old woman was shot in the head. Despite suffering a grievous and permanent injury, she survived, prosecutors said.

Later that day, the suspect vehicle was located passing through Attucks Court. Seals was driving and led the police on a high-speed chase. After Seals crashed the vehicle, he fled on foot. During the foot chase, Seals was visibly armed with a firearm which was recovered. Forensic testing confirmed this was the firearm used to shoot the five rounds in the Mayfair gunfire incident.

The jury also convicted Seals of Shooting from a vehicle, fleeing to elude law enforcement at high speed with lights and siren activated, and resisting an officer without violence. Judge Robinson sentenced him to serve concurrent terms of incarceration for those counts.