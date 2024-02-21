Escambia Man Gets Life In Prison For Attempted Murder

February 14, 2024

An 18-year old Escambia County man has been sentenced to life in prison for shooting a woman in the head last year.

Ryan Earl Seals was sentenced to life in prison by Circuit Judge Coleman Lee Robinson following his conviction for attempted second degree murder by an Escambia County Jury during a two-day trial.

On the afternoon of April 7, 2023, Seals and two others fired handguns at a home on Potomac Drive in Mayfair. After the initial volley, the suspects drove around the block and returned to the residence. Seals fired an additional five times before driving away. During the hail of gunfire, a 28 year-old woman was shot in the head. Despite suffering a grievous and permanent injury, she survived, prosecutors said.

Later that day, the suspect vehicle was located passing through Attucks Court. Seals was driving and led the police on a high-speed chase. After Seals crashed the vehicle, he fled on foot. During the foot chase, Seals was visibly armed with a firearm which was recovered. Forensic testing confirmed this was the firearm used to shoot the five rounds in the Mayfair gunfire incident.

The jury also convicted Seals of Shooting from a vehicle, fleeing to elude law enforcement at high speed with lights and siren activated, and resisting an officer without violence. Judge Robinson sentenced him to serve concurrent terms of incarceration for those counts.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 