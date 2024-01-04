Tammy D. Ketterman

Tammy D. Ketterman 60, of Magnolia, Delaware gained her wings December 6, 2023 after a long illness, surrounded by her loving family at home. Tammy was born August 2, 1963 in Pensacola, Florida to Floyd Cornett (deceased) and Gloria White Cornett.

Tammy graduated from Pine Forest High School, Class of 1981. Following high school, she served in the United States Air Force from 1983 to 1992. She was employed by the Dewey Beach Police Department as a dispatcher. She found a love for serving the community and became a 911 dispatcher for the Rehoboth Beach Police Department in February of 2004. She served as the supervisor of the Communications Center since 2013. She was the 2019 Rehoboth Beach Police Department Civilian of the Year and past recipient of numerous departmental awards, including the Lifesaving Award, the Chief’s Citation, and the Exceptional Performance Award. She retired from the Rehoboth Beach Police Department in August of 2023. She became a member of the Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company, Station 55, of Magnolia, Delaware from 2003 until present. In her time with the Fire Company, she became a Nationally Registered E.M.T. She also held the position of secretary, EMS chairperson for the paid staff in her tenure as a volunteer. She was awarded her lifetime membership from her peers at the Fire Company in November of 2023 before her passing.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband, James Craig Ketterman; her son, Charles (Chuckie) Ketterman; daughter-in-law, Heather Jones Ketterman; sister, Donna Durden; niece, Tiffany Durden; nephew, Alex Durden and his wife, Rebecca and their children, Alaska, Ellis and Riven; cousins, Charlie Cornett, John White and Jamie White; her adopted sister and family at heart, Lori Buff and her husband, Timothy Buff, their sons, Timothy Conrad and wife Beth, son Aiden, daughter, Amber Moorhead and her husband, Austin and their daughter, Rylan; William Buff, his wife, Brittany and their children, Wyatt and Everly, Ryan Buff, his wife, Breanna and their children Tristan and Benjamin.

A Service of Remembrance will be held Saturday, December 16, 2023 at the Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company, 2 North Main Street Magnolia, Delaware 19962. Services will begin at 12:00 noon, and family and friends may call at 10:00 AM.

Funeral services will be held at Little Flock Primitive Baptist Church in Molino, Florida, Saturday, January 6, 2024. The family will receive friends for visitation at 10:00 AM followed by funeral services at 11:00 AM. Tammy will be laid to rest at Little Flock Cemetery.

Those who wish to remember Tammy in a special way may make gifts in her memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. (more information and forms for donation by check or credit card can be found on the St. Jude website). This has been something that has been close to her heart for many years.