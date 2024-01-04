Reverend James Andrew Martin, Sr.

Reverend James Andrew Martin, Sr. (Jim), age 71, of Pensacola, Florida, passed away on December 30th, 2023. He was born in Memphis, Tennessee on January 28th, 1952, to Joseph David Martin and Grace Marie Maglolio Martin. Grace, his biological mother passed away 12 days before his 7th birthday. His father met and married Doris Wise in Pensacola, Florida in 1961. Grandma, ‘Doris’ would be his loving ‘mother’ for the rest of her life.

He was married to Charlene R. Martin for 32 years. Everyone knew him as Dad, Paw Paw, ‘Brother Martin’, ‘Mr. Jim’ as well as our most adored, self-proclaimed title, ‘The Silver Fox’. He became an ordained minister with the Assemblies of God on May 11th, 1982, and spent his entire life dedicated to spreading the Gospel of Jesus Christ, ministering as an Associate Pastor at Pace Assembly of God in Pace, Florida, as well as First Assembly of God in Pensacola, Florida. In true Southern Camp Meeting style, He would minister to congregations in churches all over the Southeastern United States; however, his passion was visiting the sick, shut-ins, and residents of nursing homes and hospitals to let these souls know they were loved, and not forgotten in the Kingdom of God.

In his last years, Daddy attended Pine Forest Assembly of God in Pensacola, Florida. Daddy had a passion for helping anyone. He also enjoyed photography, history with an emphasis on the Civil War. He loved music. He was especially fond of Southern Gospel as well as the music of Andre Rieu, Andrea Bocelli, Elvis Presley, and a plethora of Country music. He loved walking the beach in prayer while looking for seashells, watching his grandchildren grow in life, and all the events of their youth. He would spend hours at Fort Barrancas in deep thought, sitting on the wall of the Fort staring out over Pensacola Pass. He loved being on the boat with his boys. Even after his marriage ended to Charlene, they remained friends, and he continued to take care of Granny and Pawpaw Rushing, meeting their daily needs until they passed away. He never stopped being a friend and caretaker to Uncle Charles until he was no longer physically able assist him. You could always lift daddy’s spirits by bringing him a bacon pizza from Dominos pizza or a #1 combo from Whataburger with light lettuce, light mustard, extra onions, pickles, and tomato.

Daddy was preceded in death by his father, Joseph David Martin; his mother, Doris Wise Martin; his biological mother, Grace Marie Maglolio Martin; his father-in-law, Charles W. Rushing II; his mother-in-law, Anne L. Rushing.

Daddy is survived by his sons, James A. Martin Jr., (Kimberly), Joseph D. Martin II (Emma) and Jonathan M. Martin (Denise); grandchildren, Grayson Martin (Madison), Mackenzie Watson (Dylan), Sydney Martin, Dakota Martin, Alexis Martin, Gavin Martin; great grandchildren, Emory Martin, Bindi Martin, and Isla Martin; former spouse, Charlene R. Martin, as they remained close to the end of his life; brother-in-law and friend, Charles Rushing III

Sister: Carol Rudd (Children: Michelle, Jeff, Robbie); brother, Mac McDermott (Dawn); and his sisters, Frances McClellan and Patricia Kelley.

A public viewing will be held at Faith Chapel Funeral Home North (1000 S. Highway 29 Pensacola, Florida) Friday, January 5th, 2024 from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

Honorary Pallbearers will include his sons, James Martin Jr., Joseph Martin II, Jonathan Martin, and his grandsons, Grayson Martin, Gavin Martin, and Dakota Martin.

Faith Chapel Funeral Home North, 1000 South Highway 29, Cantonment, is entrusted with arrangements.