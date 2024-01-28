No Serious Injuries In Highway 29 Rollover Crash

There were no serious injuries reported in a rollover crash Saturday morning on Highway 29 in McDavid.

The teen driver lost control and ran off the roadway about 10:40 a.m. in the area of Champion Drive and the West Fraser Sawmill. The vehicle came to rest on its roof in brush in the ditch.

Reports indicated the teen was able to get out of the vehicle before firefighters arrived.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not released additional details.

Reader submitted photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.