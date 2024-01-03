Man Killed In Deputy-Involved Crash In Escambia County

A 56-year-old Escambia County man is dead and a deputy is seriously injured after a crash early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened about 2:40 a.m. at the intersection of Beverly Parkway and W Street.

Sheriff Chip Simmons said deputy O’Brian Hill was responding with his emergency lights activated on a call to a vehicle theft in progress.

“He was traveling east on Beverly Parkway in the outside lane,” the Florida Highway Patrol said in a release. “As he entered the intersection, with a solid red light, he was struck on the driver’s side by [the van] that was traveling south in the outside lane of W Street.”

The driver of the van was unrestrained and ejected from his vehicle. Both were transported to the hospital where the van driver driver. Hill was treated and released.

Hill, who has been a deputy for two years, is expected to make a complete recovery. He has been placeed on administrative leave during the investigation.

“We have an obligation to enter an intersection only when it is safe to do so,”Simmons said.. “That is the bottom line. We will cooperate with Florida Highway Patrol, who is conducting a crash investigation. This is a terrible tragedy and we are certainly sorry that it happened. Steps are being taken both internally and with the FHP in the hopes that it never happens again.”

Photos courtesy WEAR3 for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.