Man Armed With Machete Arrested After Standoff With Escambia Deputies In Bratt

A man allegedly armed with a machete was taken into custody after a standoff with deputies Saturday morning in Bratt.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 5700 block of Dortch Road, just off West Highway 4, after the residents reported that a man that does live there had barricaded himself inside the home with a machete and was refusing to leave.

According to the callers, “the suspect claimed he would die before going to prison,” Sgt. Melony Peterson said.

Responding deputies made entry after a short time to find 32-year old Nathan Arron Mack hiding under a bed. He was taken into custody without incident.

Peterson said it was later determined that Mack was originally welcomed into the home by the residents but later refused to leave.

“He started to act out of sorts which scared the victims, so they exited the home,” Peterson said.

There were no injuries reported in the incident.

Mack was booked into the Escambia County Jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and trespassing. He remained in the Escambia County Jail without bond.