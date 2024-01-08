ECUA Collections Postponed One Day Due To Storms

Due to impending inclement weather and predictions for high winds, all residential sanitation, recycling, and yard trash collections, and all commercial sanitation collections for ECUA customers that would normally be made on Tuesday, January 9, will be made one day later, on Wednesday, January 10. All subsequent collections this week will also be conducted one day later than normally scheduled. Where possible, we encourage our customers to secure their cans in an enclosed structure (i.e. garage) or to an outside fixed structure after collection is completed.