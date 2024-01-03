Cantonment Man Charged With Assault And Battery Of His Wife

January 3, 2024

A Cantonment man is accused of the assault and battery of his wife.

Dwight Wendel Boutwell, 60, was charged with aggravated battery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, battery by strangulation and violation of a domestic violence injunction.

Boutwell allegedly punched his wife of 21 years multiple times, hit her with an electronic extension cord, and grabbed her by the neck preventing her from breathing, according to an arrest report. He also allegedly held a kitchen knife against her neck while threatening to kill her.

Deputies noted the victim had injuries consistent with her allegations.

Boutwell remained in the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $45,000.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 