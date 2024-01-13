Expires Today: Florida Hunting And Fishing Licenses, Park Passes Are 50% Off

Florida is offering a 50% discount on annual state park passes and FWC Gold Sportsman hunting and fishing licenses under the “Great Outdoors Initiative” under an executive order issued by Gov. Ron DeSantis. These savings will continue to be available until Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024.

“Florida has award-winning recreation lands, and I’m proud to see Floridians exploring our great outdoors,” said Gov. Ron DeSantis. “A lifetime hunting and fishing license or annual park pass at a large discount makes a great Christmas gift for the whole family. Excitement for the great outdoors has been passed on through generations of Floridians and I am proud to continue supporting these family traditions.”

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will discount the annual resident Gold Sportsman license, five-year Gold Sportsman license and Lifetime Sportsman license by 50%. Also, the Department of Environmental Protection will offer a 50% discount on annual state park passes.

The following FWC Gold Sportsman licenses, which include the saltwater fishing, freshwater fishing, and hunting privileges and all associated permits, are discounted by 50% and will be available at the following rates, plus applicable fees:

Annual Gold Sportsman – $50.75.

5-year Gold Sportsman – $247.75.

Lifetime Sportsman’s License

Age 4 or younger – $201.50.

Ages 5-12 – $351.50.

Ages 13 and older – $501.50.

Florida State Parks Annual Passes will have a 50% discount and are available tat the following rates:

Family Annual Pass – $60, plus tax.

Individual Annual Pass – $30, plus tax.

To buy a pass or to find a park near you, visit: www.floridastateparks.org/.

To find more information on fishing and hunting licenses in Florida, visit: myfwc.com/license/recreational and to purchase a license, visit: License.GoOutdoorsFlorida.com.