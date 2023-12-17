Sherry Lorelle Milstid

December 17, 2023

Sherry Lorelle Milstid, 67, of Pensacola, Florida, went Home to the Lord on December 11, 2023 following a long battle with an illness. She was born on April 17, 1956 in Nashville, Tennessee to the late D.L. and Lorelle Roland.

Sherry moved to Pensacola with her family when she was young and graduated from J.M. Tate High School. She married Donald Milstid and went on to have a son, David Milstid.

Sherry loved God and was a selfless and loving mother. She enjoyed her precious dogs and riding horses.

Sherry is predeceased by her parents, D.L. and Lorelle Roland. She is survived by her former spouse, Donald Milstid, her son, David Milstid, and her grandson, Brendan Milstid; her sisters, Tina Covan and Rita Heist; and her friend, John Wilson.

A Burial Ceremony will be held at Noon on Tuesday, December 19, at Pensacola Memorial Gardens.

