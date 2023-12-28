Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign Exceeds Goal, Collecting $160K Locally

The Salvation Army’s iconic Red Kettle Campaign raised $160,765.62 in the local area, exceeding the local goal of $148,000.

The Red Kettle Campaign is The Salvation Army’s primary fundraising initiative, providing life-changing programs and services throughout the year, including food assistance programs, emergency financial assistance, youth programs, and disaster response.

The Red Kettle campaign ended December 23, with kettles in 19 locations in both Santa Rosa and Escambia counties.

“The Salvation Army has an unwavering commitment to helping people in times of need, and the Red Kettle campaign is a critical source of funding that helps us meet that commitment,” said Captain Stephan Wildish of The Salvation Army of Pensacola. “The funds the community generously gives to the Red Kettle ensures families do not have to make agonizing choices between basic needs like housing, food, and medical care.”

The Salvation Army relies on the money raised through the Red Kettle campaign to provide Christmas to local families and safeguard the well-being of people in need through year-round programming and social services.