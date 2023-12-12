Public Can Now Reserve Parts Of New Navy Federal Recreation Center

December 12, 2023

Navy Federal Credit Union is now allowing members of the public to reserve areas of their Recreation Center.

A ribbon cutting was held in early November for the facility located on the west side of Navy Federal’s Beulah Campus along Nine Mile Road.

Reservable Spaces include:

  • Pavilion
  • Multi-Purpose Field (7v7 Soccer, Flag Football, Softball)
  • Basketball Court
  • Sand Volleyball Court
  • Pickleball Courts (1&2)
  • Informal Lawn

As of now, the community can reserve those select areas Monday-Friday from 5:30 pm to 9 pm and Saturday and Sunday from 6 am to 9 pm. These select spaces can be reserved up to 1 month in advance. QR codes are also located on signage in front of each space, taking users to the reservation link, availability calendar and feedback form.

The community is encouraged to check the reservation calendar for availability to ensure any reservations held are honored. Starting in early 2024, the public will be also be able to reserve those spaces during Monday-Friday from 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 