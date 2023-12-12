Public Can Now Reserve Parts Of New Navy Federal Recreation Center

Navy Federal Credit Union is now allowing members of the public to reserve areas of their Recreation Center.

A ribbon cutting was held in early November for the facility located on the west side of Navy Federal’s Beulah Campus along Nine Mile Road.

Reservable Spaces include:

Pavilion

Multi-Purpose Field (7v7 Soccer, Flag Football, Softball)

Basketball Court

Sand Volleyball Court

Pickleball Courts (1&2)

Informal Lawn

As of now, the community can reserve those select areas Monday-Friday from 5:30 pm to 9 pm and Saturday and Sunday from 6 am to 9 pm. These select spaces can be reserved up to 1 month in advance. QR codes are also located on signage in front of each space, taking users to the reservation link, availability calendar and feedback form.

The community is encouraged to check the reservation calendar for availability to ensure any reservations held are honored. Starting in early 2024, the public will be also be able to reserve those spaces during Monday-Friday from 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

