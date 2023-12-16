Pensacola Airport Expanding Parking For The Holidays

Pensacola International Airport will convert the employee parking lot north of the terminal building to public parking Saturday, Dec. 16, adding 187 additional spaces for customer parking.

The purpose of this adjustment is to accommodate heightened demand during the holiday season, providing visitors with increased convenience and accessibility. The Special Holiday Parking Lot will be priced at a flat rate of $40, and vehicles must be removed by Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. The lot will then be modified and converted to a standard surface lot and subject to an hourly/daily rate.

In addition to the Special Holiday Parking Lot, 226 spaces will be added to Economy Lot 1 on a temporary basis which will bring the total of new spaces to 413 in the next two weeks — and total public parking to 3,847.

“We remain dedicated to providing a Fly Easy experience for all travelers and appreciate the community’s support as we navigate the challenges of growth and ultimate expansion of our facilities,” Airport Director Matt Coughlin said.

Pensacola International Airport and the City of Pensacola appreciate the community’s understanding through the holiday season and during this period of rapid growth.