Over 29,000 Wreaths Placed At Barrancas During Wreaths Across America Program

December 17, 2023


.
Over 29,000 wreaths were placed Saturday at Barrancas National Cemetery at NAS Pensacola as part of the national Wreaths Across America initiative.

Youth-centric organizations, religious groups and citizens across the country volunteer to place wreaths on the gravesites of individuals interred at national cemeteries across the nation, including the 100 acres at Barrancas.

For centuries, fresh evergreens have been used to symbolize honor and a living tribute renewed annually. Wreaths Across America believes the tradition represents a living memorial that honors veterans, active-duty military, and their families. When volunteers say the name of a veteran aloud while placing a wreath, it ensures they live on in our hearts and memories and are always remembered.

US Navy photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 