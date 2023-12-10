Northview, Tate FFA Members Attend Leadership Training

Tate and Northview FFA students spent Saturday learning to lead. Both attended the FFA National High School Leadership Conference in Haines City, Florida.

They learned about chapter leadership development, and how to develop action plans for their chapters.

Pictured top: Tate High FFA members. Pictured below; Northview High FFA members Saturday at leadership training in Haines City, Florida. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.