New Cell Tower Erected On Highway 95A In Cottage Hill (With Photo Gallery)

Last year, we reported about a new cell tower proposed on commercial property in the Cottage Hill area.

Wednesday, the tower was erected.

For more photos showing the construction step by step, click here.

Parallel Towers III, LLC, held the permits for a 195-foot high, self-supporting tower on part of a 12.4 acre parcel. There will also be a 114 square foot building next to the tower located on a parcel with the current Arnett’s Grading and Landscaping at 2222 Highway 95A, just north of McKenzie Road.

The application did not specify which cellular company plans to use the tower, and it is typically several weeks before service goes “live” on a new tower.

Photos for NortEscambia.com, click to enlarge.