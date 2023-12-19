Marcia Lynn Oden

Marcia Lynn Oden, age 59, of Flomaton, AL, passed away on December 16th, 2023. Born on September 14th, 1964, in Raceland, LA, Marcia’s life was a beacon of warmth and love. Her home was a sanctuary, her arms a refuge, and her heart embodied the verse she lived by: “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me” (Philippians 4:13).

Predeceased by her beloved husband, Lewis Perry Oden, and parents, James Preston Tipton and Frances Geraldine Walston, Marcia’s nurturing spirit lives on through her siblings: Carrie & E.J. Lefort, David & Christina Tanner, James & Dorthy Tipton, Joey & Rani Norman, Kevin Combs, Lonnie Tanner, Patricia Coker, and Sherrie & Chris Pitre.

A devoted mother to Jolene & Mo Sayed, Robert & Lindsey Oden, Jerod & Tabitha Oden, and Justin Oden, and a grandmother to ten grandchildren and one great-grandchild, Marcia’s joyous influence and wisdom will forever resonate in their lives.

Despite facing over six battles with cancer and the loss of the love of her life, Marcia’s faith never wavered. Her life was a testament to the strength and peace found in her steadfast belief, as captured in the photograph accompanying this obituary. Here, she is seen as we will always remember her: joyful, radiant, and truly blessed.

Marcia’s wake will be held at Petty’s Funeral Home in Atmore, AL, on December 22nd, from 6-8 PM CST. Her funeral service will commence at 11 AM CST on December 23rd at the same location, followed by interment at Flomaton Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Jerod Oden, Robert Oden, Justin Oden, Ayden Bell, Moe Sayed, and james Tipton.

We mourn the loss of Marcia but take heart in the knowledge that her legacy is not in tangible achievements, but in the indelible mark of love, she left on every life she touched. We will carry her memory with us, finding strength and solace in the values she imparted.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.