Man On Scooter, Struck And Killed By Motorcycle Wednesday Night

A 63-year old Escambia County man crossing the roadway with a scooter was struck and killed by a motorcycle Wednesday night.

It happened shortly after 8 p.m. near the intersection of Beverly Parkway and Concordia Boulevard. The Florida Highway Patrol said a motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on the eastbound lane of Beverly Parkwa as the man walking his scooter north. The motorcyclist struck the man with the scooter. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased on scene. The 60-year old motorcycliss was transported to Baptist Hospital with critical injuries.

The Florida Highway Patrol is continuing their investigation.