Man gets 30 Years In Federal Prison For Escambia Sports Bar Shooting

An Ocala man has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for a shooting at Coyote’s Sports Bar in Escambia County.

Quinton L. Pete, 35, was convicted after of three-day trial of attempted Hobbs Act robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

“The investigation and prosecution of violent crime – in this case by an armed repeat offender — is central to our mission to protect the public,” said U.S. Attorney Coody. “This sentence illustrates our shared resolve to keep our communities safe and the significant consequences associated with such federal crimes of violence.”

The evidence produced at trial revealed that, on March 9, 2022, a few minutes before 4:00 a.m., two employees at Coyote’s Sports Bar on Bayou Blvd. in Pensacola were shot at point blank range by the defendant during an attempted robbery of the business. The victims were not able to identify the shooter at the time because of their wounds, but they provided a general description to law enforcement. Law enforcement obtained surveillance videos from surrounding businesses and noticed a white Jeep Grand Cherokee in the area at the time of the crime. The Pensacola Police Department put out a BOLO (be on the lookout), and the defendant was apprehended the next day in Dallas, Texas, driving a matching white Jeep Grand Cherokee that was registered to him. The defendant was in possession of the firearm that was used in the commission of the robbery, as later identified by ballistics comparison. The defendant’s phone location also placed him in the area at the time he committed the crime. The defendant has prior felony convictions for burglary of a dwelling with a firearm, grand theft, and shooting at, within or into a dwelling, and was released from prison only seven months prior to these offenses. He is also pending other firearm related charges in central Florida.

“This is a huge win for public safety in Northwest Florida,” said Special Agent in Charge Kirk Howard of ATF’s Tampa Field Division. “The sentencing decision matches the severity of the crimes, and we’re glad to have contributed our expertise in federal firearm laws to the joint investigation.”

Pete’s imprisonment will be followed by 3 years of supervised release.