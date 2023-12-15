John Douglas McMurphy

“Just a closer walk with Thee, Grant it, Jesus, is my plea…” This was the heart cry of John Douglas McMurphy. He was called to his Heavenly Home on December 13, 2023 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. To walk with Jesus leads to a

lifestyle of service. John was born December 11, 1944, in Atmore, Alabama where he resided his entire life.

John served his country in the Army National Guard, he served as a deacon, and he served his family by providing for them and leading them. He served his friends by offering them time. Whether they were sitting around talking

about classic cars, farming, enjoying good food and Alabama Football, or just taking an afternoon drive, John excelled in relationships. He invested in his family starting with his siblings and his children to his grandchildren. He

loved well and was very well-loved.

John was preceded in death by his parents, William Joseph McMurphy, Jr., and Annie Lois Glass McMurphy and his brother, William Joseph “Bill” McMurphy, IV.

He is survived by his daughters, Heather (Brian) Deason of Tuscaloosa, AL and Holly (Steven) Brewer of Tuscaloosa, AL; his brother, William Joseph “Joe” (Toni) McMurphy, III of Atmore, AL; his grandchildren, Hannah

McMurphy, McKenzie Brewer and Anna Lois McMurphy, nephews and nieces.

The family will receive visitors at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home on Saturday, December 16, 2023, at 1:30 p.m., with a graveside service following at 3:00 at Oak Hill Cemetery in Atmore, Alabama. Pastor Randy Beard will

preside over the service.

Active pallbearers will be Steven Brewer, Brian Deason, Chad McMurphy, Justin McMurphy, Turner McMurphy and Paul Thomas.

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.