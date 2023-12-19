Jim Allen Elementary Collects 3/4 Ton Of Food For Manna Food Pantries

Jim Allen Elementary School collected nearly three-quarters of a ton of food for Manna Food Pantries.

The school donated over 1,450 pounds of food. Class winners were treated to an ice cream party for their hard work: Mrs. Mogar’s Pre-K, Mrs. Helton’s Kindergarten, Mrs. Mayhair’s first grade, Mrs. Guilford’s second grade, Mrs. Holley-Lewis’ third grade, Mrs. Skipper’s fourth grade, and Mrs. Hall’s fifth grade.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.