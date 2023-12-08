Jewel Smith Chandler

Jewel Smith Chandler, age 78, of Flomaton, AL passed away on December 6, 2023. She was born on November 27, 1945 in Bratt, FL to Daniel Smith and Daisy Little. She was a longtime member of Atmore Baptist Temple and enjoyed camp meetings in the summer months. Jewel was a lot of fun, always laughing and enjoyed playing pranks. She loved to travel out west and to the mountains. In earlier years, she cherished motorcycle trips with her husband and cherished her family.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Daniel Smith and Daisy Little Bray; her brother, Billy Smith and her stepson, Terry Chandler.

She is survived by her husband, Joe Chandler; her son, Joey (Angel) Lister; her daughters, Michelle Hammonds and Alisa (Kenny) Pierce; her brothers, Leroy (Judy) Smith, Dean (Beth) Smith and Allen (Debbie) Smith; her sisters, Gladys Davis, Erma Davis and Melba (Marion) Bartlett; her stepdaughter, Tonya (Tim) Lee; her stepson, Tim (Melanie) Chandler; twelve grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Monday, December 11, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Doug Odom and Bro. Glenn Johnson officiating. Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery in Atmore, AL.

Visitation will be held Monday, December 11, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home in Atmore, AL.