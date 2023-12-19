Farida Reyes Udasco

In Loving Memory of Farida Reyes Udasco, age 84 of Cantonment, Florida.

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of a beloved wife, a loving mother, and a cherished grandmother, sister, and friend, Farida Reyes Udasco. She departed this world on Saturday, December 16th, 2023. Farida leaves behind a legacy of love, strength, and enduring grace. Born to Conrado and Loretta Reyes on December 7, 1939 in Cagayan, Phillippines, Farida lived a life marked by compassion, kindness, and devotion to her family. Her demure spirit touched the lives of all who were fortunate enough to know her, and her memory will forever be etched in our hearts.

Farida’s journey on this earth was beautifully intertwined with a remarkable 59-year marriage to her devoted husband, Hetty Navarro Udasco. Their union was a testament to enduring love, unwavering commitment, and shared joys. They loved traveling, cruising, and gardening together over the years.

Farida graduated from Baguio General Hospital Nursing School in 1964. Her career was committed to caring for others. She was a registered nurse in New York, Charleston, Norfolk, and Pensacola. She retired from Sacred Heart Hospital in 2001. May her memory continue to inspire a legacy of kindness and selfless service.

Farida enjoyed simple pleasures like gardening, sewing, and baking. She loved tending to her garden, creating thoughtful gifts through sewing, and baking delicious treats for her grandkids. These hobbies were expressions of her caring and creative spirit, leaving a lasting legacy of warmth and love.

As we mourn the loss of Farida, let us also celebrate the beautiful life she led and the impact she had on all who were fortunate to know and love her. May her spirit of love, kindness, and resilience be a source of inspiration for us all. Rest in peace, your love will live on in our hearts and your memory will forever be a blessing to us.

She is survived by her husband, Hetty, and her daughters Catherine, JoAnn, and Yvonne. She is also survived by seven grandchildren that she loved so much: Crystal, Ashley, Morgan, Kiana, Macy, Rocco, and Maddox. Farida also leaves behind four siblings and their families in the Philippines: Henriquetta, Gregorio, Norberto, and Independencia.

Pallbearers will be Peter Kelly, Kiana Kohut, Macy Kelly, Rocco Kelly, Maddox Kohut, and Jimmy Serrano.

Memorial services to honor Farida: Faith Chapel South, 100 Beverly Pkwy, Pensacola, FL 32505. Visitation & Rosary: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 from 5pm-7pm. Funeral Service will be Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:30am with Burial at Barrancas National Cemetery to follow at 11:00am Reception to follow.