Don Christian, III, Named Escambia County 2023 Employee of the Year

The Escambia County Board of County Commissioners has recognized Don Christian, III, as the December Employee of the Month and the 2023 Employee of the Year. Christian, the Traffic Program Manager for the Engineering Department’s Transportation and Traffic Operations Division, has been employed with Escambia County since April 2007.

“I am overwhelmed with gratitude to have been selected to receive the not only the Employee of the Month but the Employee of the Year awards,” said Christian. “I am so honored to have my work recognized this way. I would like to thank my family, friends and coworkers for their love and support. This accomplishment is not something that I did alone. I hope that this recognition of my work can serve as an inspiration to others to whatever their career may be. Remember – if my work can make a difference, so can yours. I will continue my efforts to provide to my best ability and look forward to many years to come. I am humbled and appreciative.”

As Traffic Program Manager, Christian leads a team that responds to citizen inquiries and researches different measures, including establishing new sidewalks and speed tables on county-maintained roadways that contribute to the traffic calming program. Their work minimizes unsafe behaviors, leading to increased pedestrian safety. Among his many accomplishments, Don has ensured the installation of 35 miles of sidewalks throughout Escambia County since stepping into the role.

Christian frequently aids with establishing ADA-compliant sidewalks in county infrastructure projects, from identifying specific locations to funding. Recently, Don identified several miles of new sidewalks to work with the ongoing resurfacing and sewer expansion projects in the Brownsville community and secured funding from the Community Redevelopment Agency to complete the project.

“We are thrilled to recognize Don for his accomplishments and dedication to the Engineering Department and our county residents,” said Joy Blackmon, P.E., Director of Engineering and County Engineer. “He regularly demonstrates proactive and prompt communication, a positive attitude, attentiveness, and professionalism when speaking with citizens. His problem solving ability and willingness to go above and beyond for citizens is a tremendous asset to the county. He is a community role model and leader, and his hard work will have long-lasting, positive impacts on Escambia County.”