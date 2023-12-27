Confessed Home Depot Killer Appeals Conviction And Life Sentence

A man that confessed last week and was convicted in an Escambia County Home Depot murder and sentenced to life in prison last week has already filed an appeal.

Keith Agee, 20, filed a notice of appeal on December 21 to the District Court of Appeals, First District, State of Florida, the day after he confessed and was sentenced by Judge Coleman Robinson.

The basis for the appeal is not mentioned in a filed notice in court records.

Agee took the stand and confessed to the murder, saying it was his intent. He said he tested positive for a sexually transmitted disease after becoming intimate with Sims. He testified that he was angry, hurt and felt betrayed. In reality, prosecutors said she did not have an STD.

Agee’s mother Sheila is also facing a first degree accessory to premeditated murder charge because, according to authorities, she knew of Agee’s plan and aided him. She will go to trial in February.