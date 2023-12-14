Century Approves ‘Shape’ Plan For New $3 Million Carver Community Center

In April 2022, Gov. Ron DeSantis awarded $3.255 million to the Town of Century to renovate two community centers.

One is the historic Carver Community Center at 7040 West Jefferson Avenue. The former school building was constructed in 1945. Due to advanced termite damage and deterioration, it will be razed and replaced with a new structure.

This week, the town council took a big step by choosing a basic “shape” for the building. The state won’t allow the grant to be used to mirror the existing historic building exactly in order to avoid confusion in the history books.

Architect Ben Townes will now go to work on a final layout for the interior of the building.

The remainder of the grant awarded by DeSantis, about $850,000, was designated for improvements at the Century Community Center (also known as the Ag Building) at the corner of West Highway 4 and Industrial Boulevard. Project consultant Robin Phillips said those funds will likely be diverted to the Carver Community Center due to unanticipated and drastic increases in construction costs.

A new Carver Community Center will pay homage to the existing structure.

Pictured top: The preliminary “shape” plan approved by the Century Town Council for a new Carver Community Center. The rejected plans are below. NorthEscambia.com graphics/photos, click to enlarge.