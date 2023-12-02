Crowds Attend Annual Beulah Bash (With Photo Gallery)

December 10, 2023

Thousands of people attended the annual Beulah Bash hosted by Marcus Pointe Baptist Church – Beulah Saturday at the Escambia County Equestrian Center.

The event featured plenty of craft vendors, food from local food trucks, a judged car show with custom and classic cars, and plenty of entertainment for all ages including kids crafts, inflatables, and even some snow.

For more photos, click or tap here.

Photos by Brianna Seckinger, Athena Kemp, Tracee Neese and others for NorthEscambia.com.com, click to enlarge.

