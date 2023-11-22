Beulah Academy FFA Student Project Places 7th In Country

November 22, 2023

Aiden Hollingsworth and Luke Graham of the Beulah Academy of Science FFA Chapter, placed first for their Florida FFA Agriscience Fair project in animal systems category, “Does a Cleaner Chicken Coop Maximize Backyard Egg Production?”

This allowed eligibility to apply for the National FFA Agriscience Fair. Their application was accepted and they were selected to interview for the agriscience fair. Through the application and interview process, they were named a National Top 10 finalist. They traveled to the National FFA Convention and Expo in Indianapolis, Indiana, where it was announced that they placed seventh in the Nation.

