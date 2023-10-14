Woman Charged With Three Counts Of Attempted Murder After Road Rage Incident

A woman is charged with three counts of attempted murder following a road rage incident in Escambia County.

Melissa Danielle Johnson, 30, was also charged with the three counts of attempted murder, deadly missiles into a vehicle, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana weighing less than 20 grams. She was booked into the Escambia County Jail without bond.

The incident happened Thursday in the area of Barrancas Avenue.

“The victims claimed that the shooting was the result of a road rage incident, where the suspect fired a single shot from their vehicle into the victim’s vehicle, resulting in one of the passengers being injured and transported to the hospital prior to the deputies’ arrival,” the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Johnson contacted the ECSO, identified herself as the suspect, and turned herself in. When deputies searched her vehicle, the firearm and narcotics were located.