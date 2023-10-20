Mrs. Dean McCauley Jones

Mrs. Dean McCauley Jones, age 86, of Century, FL. passed away on October 18,

2023. She was a member of the Brewton congregation of Jehovah Witness.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John Winford Jones; son,

Mikel Jones; and three brothers, Clifton McCauley, Clyde McCauley and Charles

McCauley.

She is survived by four sons, Vinson(Janet) Jones of Tallahassee, FL, Gerald (Lisa)

Jones of Flomaton, AL, Terry (Pamela) Jones of Jennings, LA, and Ron (Yenny)

Jones of Mobile, AL; three daughters, Sherry (Bruce) Waters of Flomaton, AL,

Belinda (Tom) Arrington of Flomaton, AL, and Rose (Richard) Ash of Century,

FL; two sisters, Gloria Cann of Pensacola, FL and Freida Cruz of Houston, TX; 18

grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.

As a Jehovah Witness, she passed with eyes of faith, peaceful and courageously.

Her victory is sure.

Services will be announced at a later date.

Johnson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.