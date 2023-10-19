Michael Elvin Peak

October 19, 2023

Michael Elvin Peak, 55, of Pensacola, Florida passed away Monday, October 16, 2023. He was born in
Pensacola, Florida on January 8, 1968 to Mary Peak Parker and Elvin Peak. He was married to his
wife, Christina Sparks-Peak for 23 years. He was a member of Family Worship Center in Pensacola.
He has a passion for his family, football, and fishing.

Michael was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Peak Parker, and his step-father, Legic Parker.
He is survived by his wife, Christina Peak; sister, Teresa; children, Kheyndra (Josh), Korrie (Eddie),
Rich, Hailee (David), Noah; and his grandchildren, Avery, Jacob, Raylynn, Alivia, and Rhett.

A funeral service for Michael Elvin Peak will begin at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, October 24, 2023 at Faith
Chapel Funeral Home North with Pastor Julian Walker officiating. Michael will be laid to rest at
Huelsbeck Cemetery.

Pallbearers include: David Chavers, Chris Burkett, Cody Burkett, Cliff Sparks, David Rollo, and Jason
Rollo.
Faith Chapel Funeral Home North, 1000 South Highway 29, Cantonment, is entrusted with
arrangements. You may express condolences online at www.fcfhs.com.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under Obituaries 

 