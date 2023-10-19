Michael Elvin Peak

Michael Elvin Peak, 55, of Pensacola, Florida passed away Monday, October 16, 2023. He was born in

Pensacola, Florida on January 8, 1968 to Mary Peak Parker and Elvin Peak. He was married to his

wife, Christina Sparks-Peak for 23 years. He was a member of Family Worship Center in Pensacola.

He has a passion for his family, football, and fishing.

Michael was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Peak Parker, and his step-father, Legic Parker.

He is survived by his wife, Christina Peak; sister, Teresa; children, Kheyndra (Josh), Korrie (Eddie),

Rich, Hailee (David), Noah; and his grandchildren, Avery, Jacob, Raylynn, Alivia, and Rhett.

A funeral service for Michael Elvin Peak will begin at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, October 24, 2023 at Faith

Chapel Funeral Home North with Pastor Julian Walker officiating. Michael will be laid to rest at

Huelsbeck Cemetery.

Pallbearers include: David Chavers, Chris Burkett, Cody Burkett, Cliff Sparks, David Rollo, and Jason

Rollo.

Faith Chapel Funeral Home North, 1000 South Highway 29, Cantonment, is entrusted with

arrangements.