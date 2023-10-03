Lady Aggies Sweep FWB On Senior Night (With Photo Gallery)

Tate High School volleyball honored their seniors Monday night and swept three straight from the visiting Fort Walton Beach Vikings.

The Lady Aggies easily defeated FWB 25-7, 25-2, 25-12.

Before the match, the Lady Aggies recognized seniors Chloe Biggs, Lauren Durham, Payton Garrett, Alyssa Moodie, Riley Robbins and manager Caroline Armstrong.

For a photo gallery, click or tap here.

On Tuesday, the Lady Aggies (14-6) will visit Pensacola Catholic (4-16) at 6:30 p.m.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.