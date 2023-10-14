‘I Don’t Think We’ve Seen Our Best Yet’ – Northview Beats Jay 41-19 (With Gallery)

The Northview Chiefs beat the Jay Royals 41-19 Friday night at Tommy Weaver Memorial Stadium in Bratt.

It was a big homecoming win, and awin that head coach Wes Summerford believes will put the Chiefs on the right track for the rest of the season.

For a game action photo gallery, click here. (Look for additional galleries with the homecoming court, cheerleaders, mini-cheerleaders, band and more coming soon.)

“It gets us on the track that we have been trying to get on for weeks now after a couple of games we dropped early that I thought we had a chance in,” Northview head coach Wes Summerford said. “I think this was that win we really needed to prove to our guys that we haven’t seen our best yet. That’s what I told them after the game. ‘I don’t think we’ve seen our best yet.’. But the kids have got to believe it first.”

The Chiefs headed into Friday night’s game ranked at No. 5 in Region 1-1R — right behind the Royals at No. 4. The will likely put the Chiefs in a better postseason playoff position.

Devin Kelly had three touchdowns on the night for the Chiefs. Joe Wright added a Northview TD, and quarterback Wyatt Scruggs had a quarterback keeper into the endzone.

Friday night marked Northview’s seventh consecutive win over the Royals.

Northview (4-3) will host Blountstown (4-2) Friday night in Bratt. The Jay Royals (4-3) will celebrate homecoming while hosting Lighthouse Private Christian Academy.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.